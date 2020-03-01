SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

刘晓剑, 唐冬纯, 吴永胜, 李丽萍. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(3): 18-23.

2018年深圳市居民伤害死亡率与公共安全指数的相关性分析

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.03.004

OBJECTIVE To analyze the basic situation of injury and death of Shenzhen residents in 2018 and its correlation with the public safety index to provide a theoretical basis for formulating injury prevention strategies.

METHODS The data comes from the death cause monitoring system of the Shenzhen Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the public safety index released by the Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau, Pearson correlation analysis is used to explore the correlation between injury mortality and public safety index.

RESULTS In 2018, the number of injury deaths among Shenzhen residents was 1,529, and the annual injury death rate was 13.16 per 100,000. The top three causes of injury and death were suicide (41.92%), road traffic injuries (19.82%), and unintentional falls (14.06). %). The top three districts in the public safety index are Yantian District (94.36±0.61), Dapeng New District (93.98±1.17) and Pingshan District (92.67±1.44). The Pearson correlation analysis results show that there is a significant negative correlation between the road traffic injury mortality rate and the traffic safety index in Shenzhen ( r = -0.510, P <0.05).

CONCLUSION The main causes of death from injuries in Shenzhen include suicide, road traffic injuries and unintentional falls, and the road traffic injury mortality rate is significantly negatively correlated with the public safety index, which can be used as an evaluation indicator of road traffic injury mortality.


