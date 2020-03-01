Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the characteristics, changing trends, and disease burden of injuries and deaths among residents in Wujin District, and provide a scientific basis for formulating injury prevention measures.



METHODS Crude death rate, standardized death rate, composition ratio, potential years of life loss (PYLL), life loss rate (PYLLR), average years of life loss (AYLL) and other indicators were used to make statistics on injury and death in Wujin District from 2009 to 2017 analysis.



RESULTS From 2009 to 2017, 6,345 people died of injuries in Wujin District, with a mortality rate of 71.01 per 100,000 and a standardized mortality rate of 40.20 per 100,000, accounting for 10.02% of all causes of death. The top five causes of injury were falls, motor vehicle traffic accidents, drowning, suicide, and accidental poisoning; drowning, motor vehicle traffic accidents, and falls were the first causes of death in the age groups of 0-14, 15-64, and 65 years old respectively; The injury PYLLR is 6.39‰, and the AYLL is 18.73 years. Male PYLLR and AYLL are greater than females; motor vehicle traffic accidents and drowning rank first in PYLLR and AYLL respectively; among the top five causes of injury, the death rate of motor vehicle traffic accidents has increased over time. The mortality rate from falls is on the rise, while the mortality rate from drowning, suicide, and accidental poisoning shows no obvious change.



CONCLUSION Injuries have become one of the main causes of death among residents. Corresponding prevention and control measures should be formulated according to the characteristics of the causes of injury and death of different genders and different ages.

