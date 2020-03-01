Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics of injuries among middle school students in Guangzhou, and provide a scientific basis for formulating intervention measures for injuries on campus and reducing injuries.



METHODS Based on the Guangzhou City Student Injury Surveillance Network Direct Reporting System, the 2013-2017 middle school students' injury cases were collected for statistical analysis.



RESULTS A total of 3055 injury cards were collected from 51 monitored middle schools. The ratio of injuries among boys and girls was 2.69:1. Boys had a higher percentage of injuries during sports activities (65.56%) and recreational activities (18.18%) than girls (50.73% and 12.92%), and the difference was statistically significant ( χ 2 =146.96, P <0.001). The proportion of junior high school students who have injuries in recreational activities (24.49%) is higher than that of high school students (11.17%), and the proportion of high school students who have injuries in sports activities (65.71%) is higher than that of junior high school students (55.77%). There are statistical differences Academic significance ( χ 2 =96.92, P <0.001). The proportion of unintentional self-injury in sports activities (76.54%) is higher than that in recreational play (66.80%), and the proportion of unintentional self-injury in recreational play (29.10%) is higher than that in sports activities (22.50%), and the difference is statistically significant ( χ 2 =117.90) , P <0.001).



CONCLUSION Boys are the key population for injury intervention for middle school students. Reducing self-injury in middle school students' sports is the focus of injury prevention. Pay close attention to injuries caused by recreational activities of junior high school students.

