陈秀芹, 马惠芬, 黄丽姝. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(3): 49-56.

上海市松江区工人伤害监测病例的特征分析

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.03.009

unavailable

OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiological characteristics of worker injuries in Songjiang District, Shanghai, and provide scientific basis for targeted intervention studies.

METHODS Collected the injury surveillance cases of workers who visited the outpatient/emergency rooms of all medical institutions in Songjiang District for the first time from 2015 to 2019, and analyzed their epidemiological characteristics descriptively.

RESULTS Worker injury is the occupation type with the highest proportion of injuries in Songjiang District. From 2015 to 2019, Songjiang District reported a total of 92254 cases of worker injury monitoring, with a male-to-female ratio of 4.24:1; the age group was mainly between 20 and 49 years old (75.86%); the majority of workers outside their household registration (81.20%) The high incidence of worker injuries is July (10.49%) and August (10.41%). The high incidence period is 10:00-10:59 (12.87%), followed by 8:00-8:59 (12.40). %); the main causes of injuries are blunt objects (30.31%), falls/falls (25.29%), knife/sharp injuries (23.98%); injuries mainly occur in industrial and construction sites (63.66%); the nature of the injuries is mainly It was contusion/abrasion (41.93%); the injured part was mainly upper extremity (36.83%).

CONCLUSION Migrant male workers are the high-risk group of workers' injuries in Songjiang District. Summer and morning are the seasons and times when workers' injuries are high. Follow-up intervention should be focused.


Language: zh
