Abstract

The problem of aggravated aging society and falling of the elderly has become the focus of social concern. The new type of coronavirus pneumonia is currently outbreaks all over the world. The virus is highly contagious and the epidemic lasts for a long time. The elderly are susceptible to COVID-19 and have a high mortality rate. During the epidemic, the frequency of physical exercise and communication with others among the elderly decreases, leading to a decline in physical function and immunity, which may affect their balance ability and increase the possibility of falls. This article proposes targeted prevention suggestions to reduce the incidence of falls in the elderly during the epidemic, in view of the current situation where the risk of elderly falls may increase during the epidemic.

Language: zh