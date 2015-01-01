Abstract

Speed prediction of different transport modes is important in applications such as route planning, transport modelling and energy calculations. In this paper we model bicycle speed as a function of slope and horizontal curvature. We developed two models, one with dependence between subsequent observations (a forward Markov model) and one without such a dependence (a generalised linear model). We show through prediction on out-of-sample data that the model including dependence between observations outperforms the model without. To estimate and evaluate our models we use a data set collected using a smart phone application. The data collected includes different sources of error, and therefore we introduce various filtering methods to make the data more appropriate for statistical analysis and model estimation.

