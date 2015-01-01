|
Sweet MN, Laidlaw K. Transportation 2020; 47(5): 2601-2634.
Emerging advancements in automated vehicles may dramatically change how transportation system users engage cars as symbols and tools to exert control over their lives, time use, and activity spaces. Transportation technologies do not only serve users. They can also elicit affective reactions and make users experience feelings, including anxiety, freedom, health, and the sense of being in control of different facets of their lives. By changing the role of humans in actively moving through urban environments, fully-automated vehicles could impact users' perceived control over their environments and their use of cities. To better understand the use and implications of automated vehicles, this study explores whether affective motivations for automobile ownership are likely to change in a potential future of fully-automated vehicles. This study focuses on AV ownership conditions using a consumer survey of 3201 residents of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to estimate consumer interest in regularly using and purchasing privately-owned AVs using a combination of revealed preference (vehicle ownership) and stated preference (AV interest) data. Structural equation models are estimated to explore whether the affective motivations for vehicle ownership are likely to be different than the affective motivations for using or adopting an automated vehicle.
