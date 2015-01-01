Abstract

Connected vehicle (CV) technology aims to improve drivers' situational awareness through audible and visual warnings, commonly displayed on a human-machine interface (HMI), thus reducing the likelihood of crashes caused by human error. Nevertheless, the presence of an in-vehicle CV HMI may pose an increasing threat to driver distraction, particularly for truck drivers and under high workload driving conditions. With this concern, this research investigated the effects of a HMI developed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation CV Pilot on truck drivers' cognitive distraction and driving behavior through a driving simulator experiment. Revealed preference survey and vehicle dynamics data were employed to assess the cognitive distractions of the Pilot's HMI. Simulation results indicated that when CV warnings were displayed on the HMI, they did not introduce significant effects on participants' longitudinal and lateral control of the vehicle. Nevertheless, from the revealed preference survey, it was found that approximately 27% of the participants indicated that the CV HMI tended to introduce additional visual workload for them, particularly when approaching an active freeway work zone under reduced visibility condition. In this regard, this research pointed out that the design of CV warnings and HMI displays needs to incorporate drivers' ability to recognize and react safely to the received CV warnings to minimize the cognitive distractions introduced by the CV HMI.

