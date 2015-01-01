SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barberis N, Verrastro V, Papa F, Quattropani MC. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(2): 13-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)

DOI

10.3280/MAL2020-002002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

According to the literature, the suicidal cognitions may be seen as a consistent alternative in a situation of greater stress and emotional imbalance at any time of life like adolescence or emerging adulthood. The objective of this study is to investigate the relationship between sui-cidal ideation and psychological control by exploring the possible mediation role of trait emotional intelligence (EI). 263 female participants, aged 18 to 26, took part of this study.

RESULTS showed a positive association between suicidal ideation and psychological control, confirm-ing the toxic effect of this form of parenting that is consistently associated with maladaptive outcomes. Moreover, this study has confirmed the relevance of the trait EI as a mediator be-tween psychological control and suicidal ideation, following the data of the previous litera-ture, which also highlight the relevant role of the trait EI in the relation between psychological control and internalizing problem.

FINDINGS of the current study provide evidence for an inte-grative model of parental psychological control and trait EI in understanding the suicidal idea-tion in emerging adulthood.
Keywords: Parental Psychological Control, Suicidal Ideation, Trait EI.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print