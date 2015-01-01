Abstract

According to the literature, the suicidal cognitions may be seen as a consistent alternative in a situation of greater stress and emotional imbalance at any time of life like adolescence or emerging adulthood. The objective of this study is to investigate the relationship between sui-cidal ideation and psychological control by exploring the possible mediation role of trait emotional intelligence (EI). 263 female participants, aged 18 to 26, took part of this study.



RESULTS showed a positive association between suicidal ideation and psychological control, confirm-ing the toxic effect of this form of parenting that is consistently associated with maladaptive outcomes. Moreover, this study has confirmed the relevance of the trait EI as a mediator be-tween psychological control and suicidal ideation, following the data of the previous litera-ture, which also highlight the relevant role of the trait EI in the relation between psychological control and internalizing problem.



FINDINGS of the current study provide evidence for an inte-grative model of parental psychological control and trait EI in understanding the suicidal idea-tion in emerging adulthood.

Keywords: Parental Psychological Control, Suicidal Ideation, Trait EI.

Language: en