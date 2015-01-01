|
Citation
|
Barberis N, Verrastro V, Papa F, Quattropani MC. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(2): 13-28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
According to the literature, the suicidal cognitions may be seen as a consistent alternative in a situation of greater stress and emotional imbalance at any time of life like adolescence or emerging adulthood. The objective of this study is to investigate the relationship between sui-cidal ideation and psychological control by exploring the possible mediation role of trait emotional intelligence (EI). 263 female participants, aged 18 to 26, took part of this study.
Language: en