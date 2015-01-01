|
Tenuta F, Bartolo MG, Diano D, Costabile A. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(2): 85-106.
Maltrattamento e abuso: una rassegna su definizioni, tipologie e interventi per la tutela dei soggetti a rischio
(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)
unavailable
The aim of this review is to identify risk and protective factors for child maltreatment, a topic of great interest in developmental psychology. In line with explorative and preventive approach, the Scopus database was examined and particular attention was paid to the national and international papers, published in the last 10 years.
Language: it