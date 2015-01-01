SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tenuta F, Bartolo MG, Diano D, Costabile A. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(2): 85-106.

Maltrattamento e abuso: una rassegna su definizioni, tipologie e interventi per la tutela dei soggetti a rischio

(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)

10.3280/MAL2020-002005

The aim of this review is to identify risk and protective factors for child maltreatment, a topic of great interest in developmental psychology. In line with explorative and preventive approach, the Scopus database was examined and particular attention was paid to the national and international papers, published in the last 10 years.

RESULTS indicate the different defini-tions and new types of maltreatment, the medium and long term psychological consequences on victims as well as the protective factors and intervention programs, which could be implemented to protect children at risk of maltreatment and abuse.


