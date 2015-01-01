Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Skin-to-skin contact (STSC) at the birth of the mother-newborn (NB) binomial has a positive impact on achieving exclusive breastfeeding (BF), however, the effectiveness and safety of the STSC given immediately or when it occurs early (one hour after birth) is unknown.



OBJECTIVE: To conduct the interim analysis of a randomized clinical trial (RCT), which compares the STSC immediate vs STSC early, to determine which is more effective (rate of exclusive BF in the first three months of life) and safe (neonatal physiological stability and complications). Material and methods: RCT carried out in two hospitals in Colombia, from November 2018 to July 2019. At-term healthy newborns were included. Safety was assessed in the neonatal period, by monitoring vital signs. Regarding BF, what happened in the first 24 hours was recorded; later, the mothers were contacted by telephone after one week of life and monthly.



RESULTS: 150 patients were evaluated, 75 in each STSC group. No statistically significant differences were found in the frequency of exclusive breastfeeding at any of the moments evaluated. There were also no complications in the two study groups.



CONCLUSIONS: At half the calculated sample size of the RCT, the interim analysis shows that there is no difference in terms of effectiveness and safety between immediate and early CPP, thus there is no ethical objection to continuing patient recruitment. Therefore, this RCT can be completed, as originally planned.



Introducción: El contacto piel a piel (CPP) del binomio madre-recién nacido (RN) al nacimiento tiene un efecto positivo en lograr la lactancia materna (LM) exclusiva; sin embargo, se desconoce la efectividad y seguridad del CPP de manera inmediata o una hora después del nacimiento (CPP temprano). Objetivo: Llevar a cabo análisis interino de un ensayo clínico aleatorizado (ECA) que compara el CPP inmediato vs. el temprano para determinar cuál es más efectivo (frecuencia de LM exclusiva en los primeros tres meses de vida) y seguro (estabilidad fisiológica y complicaciones del RN). Material y métodos: ECA realizado en dos hospitales en Colombia, de noviembre de 2018 a julio de 2019. Se incluyeron RN sanos a término. La seguridad se evaluó en el periodo neonatal mediante monitoreo de signos vitales. En cuanto a la LM, se registró lo ocurrido en las primeras 24 h, y posteriormente hubo contacto vía telefónica a la semana de vida y de manera mensual. Resultados: se evaluaron 150 pacientes, 75 en cada grupo de CPP. No se encontraron diferencias estadísticamente significativas en la frecuencia de LM exclusiva en ninguno de los momentos evaluados, ni tampoco hubo complicaciones en los dos grupos de estudio.



CONCLUSIONes: A la mitad del ECA, el análisis interino muestra que no hay diferencia en cuanto a efectividad y seguridad entre el CPP inmediato y el CPP temprano, por lo cual no existe objeción ética para continuar el reclutamiento de pacientes a fin de completar el estudio de acuerdo a la manera que se planeó originalmente.

