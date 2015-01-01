Abstract

Considering the increasing frequency and magnitude of natural and human-made disasters, it is becoming more important to understand human responses to these events, including the ways they influence substance use. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration has recently acknowledged that the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders must be incorporated into disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, but there is a scarcity of empirical information related to how these approaches should be undertaken. This article provides an overview of prior work in this area to inform a broad, but nuanced research agenda. That agenda is organized according to key findings and various strategies that can identify, measure, and assess substance use in various stages of the life cycle of a disaster. We conclude with recommendations for policies that can enhance the research in this area while also informing the development of practices to monitor substance use disorders related to various disasters.

