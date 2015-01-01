SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Armand A, Atwell P, Gomes JF. Am. Econ. Rev. 2020; 110(5): 1395-1429.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Economic Association)

DOI

10.1257/aer.20181135

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We examine the role of FM radio in mitigating violent conflict. We collect original data on radio broadcasts encouraging defections during the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency. This constitutes the first quantitative evaluation of an active counterinsurgency policy that encourages defections through radio messages. Exploiting random topography-driven variation in radio coverage along with panel variation at the grid-cell level, we identify the causal effect of messaging on violence. Broadcasting defection messages increases defections and reduces fatalities, violence against civilians, and clashes with security forces. Income shocks have opposing effects on both the conflict and the effectiveness of messaging.


Language: en

Keywords

Alliances; Conflict; Conflict Resolution; Institutional Arrangements; Media, Formal and Informal Sectors; Revolutions, Entertainment; Shadow Economy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print