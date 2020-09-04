Abstract

This study was conducted in Dollo Ado District with main objective of identifying the causes of conflict and the characteristic of the indigenous conflict resolution mechanism among Degodia clan of Dollo Ado district. As such, it is aimed to explore the source of conflict within the Degodia clan, identify the means of conflict resolution, its challenge as well as relation with modern institution. The study is designed qualitatively on the basis of primary source of data. The finding of the study shows that the source of conflict among Degodia clan are related to water point access, farmland, and women. Moreover, the study reveals that the Degodia clan traditional conflict resolution method remains more acceptable than the modern state law because it is easier to get the society elders than the government proceedings or it is cheaper, not time consuming with law cost. The finding of the study also shows that there are challenges faced the Degodia traditional conflict resolution strategy, which among others include financial problem and luck of support by the government locally. Finally, in order to minimize the source of conflict within the society, the study recommends that the government should work towards settling the people based on identified borders between the clans, distributing land ownerships for clan or even individuals levels, increasing access for water availability and realizing women equality with men in such as property ownership and marriage rights, to overcome the challenges faced by the traditional conflict resolution institution the government at local level or national levels should support the elders financially and in terms of training.

Language: en