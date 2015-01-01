SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gius M. Appl. Econ. Lett. 2020; 27(11): 937-939.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13504851.2019.1646866

The purpose of the present study is to determine the relationship between concealed carry permits and state-level crime rates. Using pooled data for the period 2003-2014 and a least squares model with state dummy variables and a time trend, results of the present study suggest that the lagged value of per capita concealed carry permits had a statistically-significant and negative effect on the following crime rates: violent crime, rape, aggravated assault, and auto theft. For all other crimes examined, the number of active concealed carry permits had no statistically significant effects. These results somewhat corroborate the findings of Lott (2000).


Concealed carry permits; crime; K14; K42

