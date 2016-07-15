|
Akkemik KA, Çiçek G, Horioka CY, Niimi Y. Appl. Econ. Lett. 2020; 27(16): 1371-1375.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
This paper examines the impact of the failed coup d'état attempt in Turkey on 15 July 2016 on people's happiness, life satisfaction, and trust and finds that the plot had a significant negative effect on all three variables. This paper is the first to show that coups d'état can have a significant adverse effect on people's well-being, as in the case of terrorist attacks.
Language: en
coup d’état; Happiness; I31; life satisfaction; N95; trust; Turkey; well-being