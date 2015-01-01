CONTACT US: Contact info
Aseem OM. Int. J. Appl. Eng. Res. 2019; 14(19): 3730-3733.
(Copyright © 2019, Research India Publications)
Most of the cities suffer from roads problems, including the problem of excessive speed, which cause many traffic accidents and many deaths. As a result, there is a need to design a safe speed system to sponsor road safety and save lives for control the speed of vehicles and thus reduce the number of traffic accidents. The proposed integrated system uses modern techniques for measuring speed, recording violations and taking picture of violated vehicles.
