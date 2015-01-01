Abstract

Saudi Arabia is considered one of the best developed countries in the world in terms of the availability of highways networks, and also having one of the highest world rates of car accidents. The crazy speed in driving is the main cause of these accidents, and most categories of these drivers are teenagers or below the age of twenty five. The World Health Organization classified Saudi Arabia as the top world record in the rate of deaths due to traffic accidents, recording more than 49 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. It is known that increasing the average speed rate one kilometer per hour leads to an increased risk of accident and injury rate of three percent, with an increase between four and five percent of accidents that cause deaths. Considering the human side of the problem, and tracking the growing up of our young people from childhood to adult phase using games and computerized media technology, in the form of (Games) and (Simulation) programs , driving strong impressive race cars in a (Virtual) world, we detect more negative than positive aspects, as they do not bear any real consequences in the case of error or preventing road safety (of driver , road or vehicle).It should be noted that the definition of traffic safety is the prevention of road accidents as a regulatory action directed to prevent the dangers of the road in addition to ensure safety in its broadest sense for the users of the road (driver ,passengers and pedestrian), therefore there is no way to stop the causes of these accidents and the threat of traffic safety on the roads generally, without searching the roots of the real problem of Saudi youth and its transfer from childhood to adult phase, and from the virtual world to the real world. That is what we aim in this research especially that the impact of media technology is now in every home and in every hand; its negative impact is growing due to the appearance of modern more sophisticated generations. This research deals with several concepts , such as the concept of media technology , simulation programs, methods , means and concepts of traffic safety, as well as stating of policies that achieve that safety on the ground. After review and analysis of the aspects of these policies, we can, thanks to God Almighty, reach a number of results to demonstrate the positive role of media technology in confirming the concepts of traffic safety among young people in the Kingdom, followed by a number of recommendations, and finally the conclusion.

