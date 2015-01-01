Abstract

Nowadays fire tragedies are increasing in a vast rate.The need to find a solution for this is vital.We have been supplied with a lots of systems to reduce the amount of loss or rate of fire accidents like fire extinguishers,fire sprinklers.But these all willn't give a dynamic path to exit from the fire environment.So this system will detect fire at the early stages and give a dynamic evacuation path to exit from a buildings.System uses Arduino to connect with sensors to detect fire and with the help of artificial intelligence they provide the dynamic evacuation path.Blynk app provides the interphase to connect Arduino with mobile.

Language: en