Citation
Hanafi HH, Shariff NSM. Int. J. Med. Toxicol. Legal Med. 2020; 23(1/2): 120-124.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, India Medico Legal Society)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The rise of crime index in Malaysia is alarming that it creates fear on public safety. In response to the stress, various coping strategies are adapted to maintain one's emotional well-being. This study sought to examine the public perception towards crime, fear of crime and their coping strategy to minimise the fear. A cross-sectional study was conducted 200 community samples in Shah Alam. Respondents were recruited through random sampling method and further selected based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. Data collection was done through self-administrative psychometric battery gathering information of respondents' demographic background, perception of crime, fear of crime and coping towards fear of crime.
Language: en