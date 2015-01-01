Abstract

The rise of crime index in Malaysia is alarming that it creates fear on public safety. In response to the stress, various coping strategies are adapted to maintain one's emotional well-being. This study sought to examine the public perception towards crime, fear of crime and their coping strategy to minimise the fear. A cross-sectional study was conducted 200 community samples in Shah Alam. Respondents were recruited through random sampling method and further selected based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. Data collection was done through self-administrative psychometric battery gathering information of respondents' demographic background, perception of crime, fear of crime and coping towards fear of crime.



RESULTS showed that respondents perceived higher crime rate at national level than in their neighbourhood area. Family and school dynamics are perceived as the main risk of criminality. Significantly, gender is associated with fear of crime, particularly for female. In response to fear of crime, no significant association was observed between gender and coping behaviour. However, being female is significantly associated with avoidance behaviour by limiting places when they are out alone [χ(3)=10.18, p<0.05].



FINDINGS further implicates the importance to improve public perception on personal safety as a mean to reduce the fear of crime. This further urges the need for community-based initiatives to address safety perception and healthy coping behaviours among diverse group of residents.

Language: en