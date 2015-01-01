Abstract

This review article aims to capture biological explanation on criminal behaviour, particularly on the roles of hormones. Theories governing biological factors relating to crime and criminal behaviours were discussed with methodological criteria are used as a basis for review in hormone studies. Previous literatures highlighting significant findings on hormone regulating antisocial behaviours and criminality were selected and reviewed in this paper, such as testosterone, cortisol, estradiol, progesterone, and gonadotrophins. Herein, discussion of the roles of hormones was done to gain understanding on its relation to aggression behaviour and violent crimes. The role it serves in gender was also explored with the interest to seek explanation on the nature and extent of crime in this demographic from biological perspective.

Language: en