Abstract

The focus of this article is on the teachers' views and experiences of learner-on-teacher school-based violence, and [the study] aimed at identifying the most common form of violence levelled against teachers. Learner-on-teacher school-based violence is a serious problem in South African schools. It appears to be on the rise and is not adequately reported or addressed. Using secondary data, this article reports on the victimisation of teachers by learners and aims to contribute to the limited body of knowledge on the prevalence of the phenomenon. Qualitative data were collected through individual one-on-one interviews and documentary analysis. Nine participants were purposefully selected from within the Johannesburg North [School] District. Thematic content analysis was used to analyse data. The findings established that verbal attacks were the most common form of violence directed against teachers, with learners being the prime perpetrators. Furthermore, it was found that most of the teachers were negatively affected by the violence directed towards them, with significant repercussions for their wellbeing.

Language: en