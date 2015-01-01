Abstract

Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders are serious psychiatric disorders that are associated with substantial societal, family, and individual costs/distress. Evidence suggests that early intervention can improve prognostic outcomes; therefore, it is essential to accurately identify those at risk for psychosis before full psychotic symptoms emerge. The purpose of our study is to develop a brief, valid screening questionnaire to identify individuals at risk for psychosis in non-clinical populations across 3 large, community catchment areas with diverse populations. This is a needed study, as the current screening tools for at-risk psychotic populations in the US have been validated only in clinical and/or treatment seeking samples, which are not likely to generalize beyond these specialized settings. The specific aims are as follows: (1) to determine norms and prevalence rates of attenuated positive psychotic symptoms across 3 diverse, community catchment areas and (2) to develop a screening questionnaire, inclusive of both symptom-based and risk factor-based questions. Our study will develop an essential screening tool that will identify which individuals have the greatest need of follow-up with structured interviews in both research and clinical settings. Our study has the potential for major contributions to the early detection and prevention of psychotic disorders.

Language: en