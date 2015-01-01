|
Citation
|
Harrison S. Australas. J. Disaster Trauma Stud. 2020; 24(1): 3-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Massey University, School of Psychology)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Early warning systems (EWSs) can prevent loss of life and reduce the impacts of hazards. Yet, recent severe weather events indicate that many EWSs continue to fail at adequately communicating the risk of the hazard, resulting in significant life and property loss. Given these shortcomings, there has been a shift towards peoplecentred EWSs to engage with audiences of warnings to understand their needs and capabilities. One example of engaging with warning audiences is through the collection and co-creation of volunteered geographic information (VGI). Much of the research in the past has primarily focused on using VGI in disaster response, with less exploration of the role of VGI for EWSs.
Language: en