Abstract

Average speed enforcement systems have been used on the roads of foreign countries for many years already, and give a positive effect on reducing accident number. The article presents good practices in the use of average speed enforcement systems in various countries and their impact on improving traffic safety. The article analyses the experience of system installation on the roads of Lithuania and the first results. The article also proposes methodologies for the selection of road sections to be enforced, the equipment used, and distribution of road sections in the road network of Lithuania. A detail analysis is given of the effect of average speed enforcement systems after their installation in three different periods on 25 road sections. The analysed data is differentiated between main and national roads.



CONCLUSIONS and recommendations are given at the end of the paper for a future development of average speed enforcement systems.

Language: en