Abstract

Historically, there are several large roundabouts in Vilnius with traffic organisation and safety problems. Vilnius City Administration initiated changes on these large roundabouts in 2016, by introducing new traffic organisation schemes and using relatively simple measures such as the line markings, safety measures and road signs. The aim of the research is to analyse the number of traffic accidents on the roundabouts before and after such traffic reorganisation. The article is based on accident maps in roundabouts created by the authors. Based on the comparison of accident maps, the safety trends were analysed and summarised.

Language: en