Abstract

The quality of the paved road depends not only on the decisions of the road designer and the work carried out but also on the materials used. Most of the aggregates used are imported from other countries. However, the usage of domestic materials reduces the cost of the road pavement and the use of aggregates produced by a special production technology in Lithuania, i.e., dolomite aggregates instead of granite aggregates. Experimental studies were carried out on the skid resistance of the road surface. It was found that the coefficient of skid resistance met the requirements for surface dressing with dolomite aggregate, and the results were analysed with 95% probability. This coefficient partially met the requirements for asphalt concrete, while it did not meet the requirements at all for stone mastic asphalt. The surface roughness, however, met the requirements for road sections where granite aggregates were used instead of dolomite in mixes of surface dressing and asphalt concrete. The analysis was carried out considering the volume of traffic and the service life of the individual road sections. It was determined that it was suitable for a 5-year guarantee period to perform the surface dressing, wearing course of asphalt concrete and stone mastic asphalt with dolomite aggregate where part of heavy vehicles is less than 20% of traffic flow. The use of granite aggregates was justified only in the road where heavy vehicles dominated.

