Abstract

In this paper, empirical research about Passenger Car Equivalents (PCEs) on the longitudinal downgrade of two-lane roads in Bosnia and Herzegovina has been conducted in order to determine the influence of vehicle structure under free traffic flow conditions. The research has been carried out considering the classes of vehicles at cross-sections on the downgrade of two-lane roads. As a result, the negative influence of vehicle structure under free traffic flow conditions using passenger car equivalents (PCEs) has been determined. The results show that on the downgrade of two-lane roads, the value of passenger car equivalent decreases from the level terrain to the boundary minimum value for the determined downgrade g = −3.00%, after which its value starts to increase slightly. Based on the obtained values, the models calibrated with a second-degree polynomial have been developed to determine the average value of passenger car equivalent as a function of its boundary value. The paper also compares the results obtained by the developed models with the models from the Highway Capacity Manual under free traffic flow conditions. In addition, models for the percentage values of PCE15%, PCE50% and PCE85% have been established.

Language: en