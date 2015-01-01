Abstract

Temporary housing units (THUs), which are provided after disasters, are crucial in terms of sustainability pillars (economic, social, and environmental). In general, THUs, which are regular houses with minimum space and facilities, incorporate some negative aspects of the building industry. Additionally, as large numbers of THUs are usually provided in a short time and under emergency situations, some negative impacts of these units escalate. In this context, this study aims at reducing some negative impacts of THUs by applying a novel optimization model that maximises sustainability indexes by simulating the design of interior geometries for THUs. This method is based on the coupling of artificial intelligence and a multi-criteria decision-making model for sustainability assessment. The proposed model generates optimal solutions using a backtracking algorithm together with a binary search. To evaluate the sustainability indexes, an Integrated Value Model for Sustainability Assessment (MIVES) is applied. This novel method enables decision makers to automatically generate the most suitable alternative solutions for the early design stage of THUs. The results confirm that small changes in the interior geometric design can remarkably affect the sustainability indexes of THUs.

