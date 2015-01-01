Abstract

In this research, we focus on the automated driving system of level 4 defined in SAE. The system has not been needed to monitor by the drivers in limited area such as a highway, and the drivers can take enough sleep in the vehicle when the system drives a highway. On the other hand, the drivers needs to take over driving operation from the system appropriately when the drivers drive in city roads. However, it is difficult for driver who just awake from sleeping have slower response than awake state, and the driver cannot drive safely.



The purpose of this study is to consider the stimulation time by arousal method（④）for drivers who have slept well on highways using automated driving system of level 4 to take over the driving operation safely from the system. For this reason, we conducted experiments targeting automated driving system of level 4defined in SAE this study.



In the experiment scenario, first, the drivers take enough sleep while driving on the left lane of the highway by the automated driving system. Second, the automated driving system warns driver and wakes up the driver in the vicinity of a highway exit. Third, the drivers take over the driving operation from the automated driving system. Finally, the drivers drive city road and perform a brake operation in order to avoid a pedestrian who are rushing out from the blind spot of the stopped track. As an arousal method of the drivers, we give the drivers two stimuli. The first stimulus is an air conditioner blow, and second stimulus is seat vibration. The driver's stimulation time is 2 minutes or 5 minutes. Since this verification is extremely high in the risk of collision accident, the experiment was conducted using the driving simulator to consider safety of some participants.



As the result of experiment, by giving a stimulus to the driver for 5 minutes, we obtain the driver who just awake from sleeping can perform the driving operation with the same reaction time and same brake pedal force as that at the time of awakening. We clarified that the drivers who just awake from sleeping can take over driving operation from automated driving system same as in awake state by giving a stimulus to the driver for 5 minutes.

Language: en