Abstract

The growing number of terror attacks worldwide draws attention to the difficulties that healthcare practitioners experience when they treat terrorists or suspected terrorists. Research literature on the challenges faced by healthcare practitioners treating terrorists in conflict areas is limited. In-depth interviews were conducted during 2016-2017 with 50 Jewish and Arab healthcare practitioners (managers, physicians, and nurses) employed in 11 public hospitals in Israel, who treat Palestinian terrorists and security prisoners, in the context of a prolonged and violent national conflict. Jewish practitioners find it emotionally difficult to treat terrorists and security prisoners. They face an ethical dilemma when called upon to save the lives of those who took life and find themselves identifying with the victims. Arab practitioners identify with both sides of the conflict. Three coping strategies were described: maintaining a humanistic standpoint; adherence to a standard of detached professionalism; and refusal to treat terrorists and security prisoners.

