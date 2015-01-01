SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Voth Schrag RJ, Ravi K, Robinson S, Schroeder E, Padilla-Medina D. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220963861

PMID

33073720

Abstract

Engaging with formal intimate partner violence (IPV) services can buffer the impacts of violence and reduce future risk. Many survivors do not access or engage with such services. However, much of our knowledge related to the experiences and perspectives of IPV survivors comes from samples drawn from those seeking formal services. Qualitative interviews with 23 survivors of violence who are not currently engaged with formal IPV services were conducted, focused on the process and outcomes of choosing to seek help. Themes emerged within the categories of formal help-seeking experiences, informal help seeking, and recommendations for providers.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; access; help seeking; service engagement

