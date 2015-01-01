Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concurrent with the increase in the number of local gyms and the number of people engaged in fitness pursuits, exercise-related emergency department (ED) presentations have also increased. Identifying these injuries and the associated activities and equipment will help inform prevention strategies and potentially reduce the burden on the healthcare system.



METHODS: We reviewed the presentations to an Australian tertiary hospital ED resulting from running/jogging and gym-based exercise from 2005 to 2018.



RESULTS: From more than 750,000 ED visits, we identified 1,402 exercise-related presentations. Approximately two-thirds of the patients were males. Nontrauma such as chest pain and shortness of breath accounted for 11% of the presentations. Running and jogging contributed 47% of the total presentations, followed by combat activities (boxing and martial arts) with 31% of the total presentations. In the latter group, most injuries were to the head (25%) and upper limbs (39%). Injuries associated with weights/resistance activities (n=94) and falls from treadmills (n=49) accounted for 55% of the 260 injuries from use of noncombat-sports-related gym equipment. Twenty-three percent of all presentations arrived by ambulance, and overall, 9% of presentations required hospital admission. Over a 14-year period, the annual presentations rate rose from <1 to >2.5 per 1,000.



CONCLUSION: Although the annual rate of presentations to the ED from exercise has more than doubled, exercise-related presentations still constitute only a small proportion of total presentations. Nevertheless, any reduction would be advantageous to an already overstretched health system. Risk awareness and effective education about equipment and its use at point of sale and in gyms could potentially prevent many presentations.

