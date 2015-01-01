Abstract

Anecdotal evidence suggests that patients with isolated traumatic facial fractures have high narcotic usage, yet there is a lack of literature delineating this relationship. This study aimed to characterize total amount and factors predictive of narcotic usage following isolated traumatic facial fracture. Study participants (n = 35) were predominantly male (91.4%), mean age 40.5, Caucasian (34.3%), suffered some form of assault (62.9%), and remained hospitalized for an average of 3.0 days. Average morphine milligram equivalent (MME) use in the inpatient setting was 967.6 for operative (n = 30) and 37.5 for nonoperative (n = 5) patients. Average total narcotic use across inpatient and outpatient settings was 1256.6 MME for operative and 105 MME for nonoperative patients. Operative intervention predicted a significant difference in total inpatient narcotic usage (P = 0.009). For patients who underwent surgical intervention, significant variations in narcotic usage were found based on mechanism of injury (24-hour postoperative, P = 0.030), but not injury severity or number of procedures. Specifically, individuals suffering highly traumatic fractures (eg, gunshot wound) demonstrated increased total postoperative narcotic usage of 1194.1 MME (P = 0.004). Interestingly, non-narcotic analgesic use including acetaminophen and lidocaine-epinephrine resulted in significantly lower narcotic usage in the postoperative setting. These findings suggest a role for narcotic-reducing enhanced recovery after surgery protocols in the setting of isolated facial trauma.

