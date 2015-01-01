|
Oron A. Isr. Med. Assoc. J. 2020; 22(10): e594.
Copyright © 2020, Israel Medical Association

33070498
Describes a case of treatment of an otherwise healthy 17-year old female for cellulitis and lymphangitis of the right hand and forearm that started following a laceration to her thumb incurrec from the broken touch screen of her cellular phone. She continued to use her phone with a broken screen for several days even after noticing the lacerations to her thumb.
