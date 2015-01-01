Abstract

Despite a growing body of evidence demonstrating that cannabis use is associated with mental illness among sexual and gender minority (SGM) men, little is known about the motivations, patterns and contexts that influence this relationship. Our study aimed to characterize how cannabis use features within the mental health-related experiences of young SGM men in Vancouver, Canada. From January to December 2018, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 50 SGM men ages 15 to 30 years to explore their experiences using cannabis. We draw on thematic analysis to reveal three themes regarding participants' experiences with cannabis use and mental health. First, participants experiences emphasized the interconnectedness of cannabis use, sexual, and mental health, including using cannabis to: (i) cope with mental health symptoms during sexual encounters (e.g., anxiety, sexual trauma-related stress); and (ii) substitute or replace other substances (e.g., crystal methamphetamine, MDMA) to reduce drug-related harms in Chemsex practices (e.g., decreased ability to consent, drug-induced psychosis). Second, participants discussed the instrumental use of cannabis to alleviate and address symptoms of mental health (e.g., depression, post-traumatic experiences). Third, participants described adverse effects of cannabis use on their mental health, including feelings of paranoia that they associated with cannabis use, as well as concerns around developing cannabis dependence. Our findings reveal important implications for public health policy on how cannabis can be used to manage experiences of mental health among young SGM men, while also highlighting the need to develop harm reduction services for those who may experience mental health-related harms.

Language: en