Abstract

Household exposure to carbon tetrachloride (CCl 4) is rare in the United States as it is no longer utilized due to concerns about toxicity. Prior to being phased out of regular use, CCl 4 had been used as a component of fire extinguishers, cleaning agents, degreasing agents, and solvents. CCl 4 is a volatile liquid that causes hepatotoxicity by oxidative damage after it is activated via CYP2E1 metabolism (with CYP3A contributing at higher concentrations of CCl 4) to a trichloromethyl radical. Once it is activated to a trichloromethyl radical, it causes a centrilobular pattern of hepatic injury by creating covalent bonds with macromolecules within hepatocytes, and causes generation of free radicals and lipid peroxidation . Toxicity from inhaled and ingested routes of exposure have been reported...

