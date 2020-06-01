|
Citation
|
Sanchez C, Jaguan D, Shaikh S, McKenney M, Elkbuli A. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33071102
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Approximately 100 lives are lost each day as a result of gun violence in the United States (US) with civilian mass shootings increasing annually. The gun violence rate in the US is almost 20 times higher than other comparable developed countries and has the most gun ownership per capita of any nation in the world. Understanding the causes and risk factors are paramount in understanding gun violence and reducing its incidence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Policies; Gun violence; Mental illness; Gun violence research funding; Socio-economic factors