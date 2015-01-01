Abstract

Sex offender treatment providers are ethically responsible for their client's treatment; yet they are morally bound to protect society. Those who treat court-mandated clients are required to violate client confidentiality and report to authorities any disclosures made by clients during the treatment process. Using in-depth interviews (n = 22), this study focused on the perceptions of community-based sex offender treatment providers to explore ethical issues stemming from balancing a duty of care to the client with the mandated reporting requirements of the criminal justice system, and the difficulties of working within two bureaucratic systems (i.e., correctional and health systems).



