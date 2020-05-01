|
Citation
Calleja-Agius J, Calleja N. Rev. Esp. Geriatr. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33069483 PMCID
Abstract
We would like to share the experience as doctors working in a small island nation, Malta, where, one of the first effective measures was that the elderly population (65+) were asked to self-isolate at home, being among the most vulnerable group.1 In cases where the offspring, even as adults, especially if they are single, tend to live with their parents (for a number of reasons, including economic advantages), cases of domestic violence towards the elderly have increased.2 This is especially the case where the elderly persons who were previously able to go out to work part-time or frequent their social circles, such as the church or other community support, then were not able to continue this 'for their own protection' in view of the risk of falling ill from COVID-19.
Language: en