|
Citation
|
Viejo C, Leva B, Paredes J, Ortega-Ruiz R. Psicothema 2020; 32(4): 533-540.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33073759
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has suggested that bullying could be related to teen dating violence; there may be a psycho-developmental transition between bullying and other forms of violence during adolescence as an evolution of the aggressive pattern. This study attempts to identify the role of bullying as a risk factor for psychological violence in adolescents' dating relationships, and the relationship between these two aggressive behaviours.
Language: en