Abstract

The incidence of borderline personality disorder (BPD) in psychiatric care has shown growing tendencies. Despite its frequency, it is an underdiagnosed disease. Profound knowledge of etiological factors of BPD is essential for the proper diagnosis and treatment. The present study aims to provide a developmental psychopathological analysis of borderline personality disorder, which includes a thorough review of genetic and environmental etiological factors, an introduction to the functionalist approach of evolutionary perspective, and an overview of age specific characteristics of borderline symptoms. Recent research suggests that in addition to neurobiological and psychosocial factors, genetic vulnerability may be responsible for the development of BPD. Psychosocial background includes childhood trauma, maternal mental illness, maladaptive parenting styles and dysfunctional parent-child relationship, all of which are recognized as contributing factors to the development of insecure or disorganized attachment styles in the infant. Regarding the neurobiological background, changes in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, neurotransmission, endogenous opioid system, and neuroplasticity play a prominent role, the development of which is also affected by childhood traumatic events. Brain imaging studies reveal differences in the limbic system (hippocampus, amygdala) and frontal cortex, which are also involved in stress response, cognition, memory function, and emotion regulation. Early developmental processes may also play an important role in the development of the disorder, as depression during pregnancy or increased stress affects the quality of maternal care and may also affect gene expression through epigenetic mechanisms. With respect to the gene-environment interaction, the interaction of the child's impulsive traits and the invalidating family environment can be highlighted, which can lead to disruption of emotion regulation. The persistence of BPD symptoms is supported by the evolutionary approach concerning several aspects. Fear of abandonment can be explained by the anticipation of exclusion and maladaptive attempts to avoid it. Developmental psychopathological analysis contributes to the development of effective prevention and intervention tools through a better understanding of the background of borderline personality disorder. In terms of prognosis, as a result of effective treatments, symptoms can be reduced, so improvement can be achieved in a large proportion of patients.

Language: hu