Abstract

Epidemiology of illicit substances use in france The landscape of illicit substances use is evolving in France, with dealers going digital. Cannabis and cocaine are consumed by 44% and 5% of French subjects, respectively, and are the most frequent motive for care. Other illicit substances such as ecstasy (MDMA), amphetamines, LSD and other hallucinogenic products are used by 2-3% of French subjects. Heroin and other opiates, although regularly used by less than 1% of French subjects, are provoking both a severe dependence and medical complications that require a specific treatment.

