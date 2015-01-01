|
Milpied T, Clergue-Duval V, Vorspan F. Rev. Prat. 2020; 70(6): 657-659.
(Copyright © 2020, J B Bailliere et Fils)
unavailable
33058613
Epidemiology of illicit substances use in france The landscape of illicit substances use is evolving in France, with dealers going digital. Cannabis and cocaine are consumed by 44% and 5% of French subjects, respectively, and are the most frequent motive for care. Other illicit substances such as ecstasy (MDMA), amphetamines, LSD and other hallucinogenic products are used by 2-3% of French subjects. Heroin and other opiates, although regularly used by less than 1% of French subjects, are provoking both a severe dependence and medical complications that require a specific treatment.
Language: fr
Humans; Substance-Related Disorders; France; Hazardous chemicals; Cannabis; Amphetamines; Addictive behavior; Illicit Drugs