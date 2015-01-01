|
Citation
Zuhorn F, Schäbitz WR, Oelschläger C, Klingebiel R, Rogalewski A. J. Stroke Cerebrovasc. Dis. 2020; 29(11): e105207.
DOI
PMID
33066934
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cervical artery dissection is an important cause of stroke in the young. The etiology is still discussed controversial. The most obvious reason for a dissection of extracranial arteries is due to a trauma, eg. after car accidents or other high speed traumas such as high-velocity road traffic accidents. Besides these clear cases, chiropractic neck maneuvers represent potential reasons for vessel injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Case report; Cervical artery dissection; Cervical manipulative therapy; Cupping therapy