Citation
Cowan D, Zgoba KM, Guerette RT, Levenson JS. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33054548
Abstract
Much attention has been paid to the examination of community sentiment regarding convicted sex offenders and the policy that governs these offenders' behavior. This literature, however, has largely been absent of international comparisons of sex offender community sentiment. The current study seeks to fill this gap by drawing from the results of surveys (n = 333) conducted in both the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).
Language: en
Keywords
survey; Megan’s Law; public perception; Sarah’s Law; sexual offending; the Disclosure Scheme