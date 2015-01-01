|
Kato T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(20): e7426.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33053863
BACKGROUND: Psychological inflexibility based on an acceptance and commitment therapy model is theoretically well-established as a process to exacerbate psychological distress, such as depressive symptoms and sleep disturbance. This study aimed to examine the associations of psychological inflexibility with depressive symptoms and sleep distribution. We hypothesized that psychological inflexibility would be associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms and sleep disturbance in women with chronic pain.
Language: en
female; depression; acceptance and commitment therapy; Asian; insomnia; pain intensity; psychological flexibility; sleep disorder