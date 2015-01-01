|
Mueller SC, Hudson AR, Meeus C. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): e1804806.
33062210 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Empathy is essential for interpersonal relationships, yet remains difficult to measure. Some evidence suggests that early traumatic experiences leads to alterations in empathic responding.
trauma; childhood maltreatment; network analysis; sexual abuse; affective empathy; Network analysis study showing the relationship between empathy and childhood maltreatment experience.