|
Citation
|
Petit L, Zaki T, Hsiang W, Leslie MP, Wiznia DH. EFORT Open Rev. 2020; 5(9): 544-548.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Publisher British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint Surgery)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33072406 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Injuries sustained in motorcycle collisions can be organized into distinct patterns to improve recognition and treatment.Lowside, highside, topside, and collision are the four main categories of motorcycle crash types.Within those four crash types, mechanisms of injury include head-leading collisions, direct vertical impact, motorcycle radius, motorcycle thumb, fuel tank injures, limb entrapment, tyre-spoke injury, and crash modifying manoeuvre. Cite this article: EFORT Open Rev 2020;5:544-548. DOI: 10.1302/2058-5241.5.190090.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; emergency medicine; motorcycle injury; patterns of injury