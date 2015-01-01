|
Wu E, Villani J, Davis A, Fareed N, Harris DR, Huerta TR, Larochelle MR, Miller CC, Oga EA. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 217: e108331.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33070058 PMCID
BACKGROUND: With opioid misuse, opioid use disorder (OUD), and opioid overdose deaths persisting at epidemic levels in the U.S., the largest implementation study in addiction research-the HEALing Communities Study (HCS)-is evaluating the impact of the Communities That Heal (CTH) intervention on reducing opioid overdose deaths in 67 disproportionately affected communities from four states (i.e., "sites"). Community-tailored dashboards are central to the CTH intervention's mandate to implement a community-engaged and data-driven process. These dashboards support a participating community's decision-making for selection and monitoring of evidence-based practices to reduce opioid overdose deaths.
Interventions; Overdose; Opioid use disorder; Dashboards; HEALing Communities Study; Health surveillance; Helping to End Addiction Long-term; Implementation science; Information visualization