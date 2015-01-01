|
Zhang H, Zhao H. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Cyber aggressive behavior among adolescents is a widespread concern. However, little is known about the influencing factors and psychological mechanism of cyber aggressive behavior in adolescents. This study examined whether dark personality traits would be associated with cyber aggression in adolescents, whether belief in virtuous humanity would mediate the relationship between dark personality traits and cyber aggression, and whether self-control would play a moderating role in the links. A total of 675 Chinese college students completed a series of anonymous questionnaires regarding dark personality traits, belief in virtuous humanity, self-control, and cyber aggression.
Belief in virtuous humanity; Cyber aggression; Dark personality traits; Moderated mediation model; Self-control