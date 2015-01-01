Abstract

Cyber aggressive behavior among adolescents is a widespread concern. However, little is known about the influencing factors and psychological mechanism of cyber aggressive behavior in adolescents. This study examined whether dark personality traits would be associated with cyber aggression in adolescents, whether belief in virtuous humanity would mediate the relationship between dark personality traits and cyber aggression, and whether self-control would play a moderating role in the links. A total of 675 Chinese college students completed a series of anonymous questionnaires regarding dark personality traits, belief in virtuous humanity, self-control, and cyber aggression.



RESULTS showed the following: (1) dark personality was positively related to cyber aggression in adolescents; (2) belief in virtuous humanity mediated the relationship between dark personality traits (i.e., Machiavellianism and psychopathy) and cyber aggression; (3) self-control play a moderating role in the relationship between dark personality traits (i.e., Machiavellianism and psychopathy) and cyber aggression, and the relationship between belief in virtuous humanity and cyber aggression. This study could help demonstrate the risk and protective factors and psychological mechanism of cyber aggressive behavior in adolescents. Some theoretical and practical implications and limitations were also discussed.

Language: en